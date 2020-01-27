Billie Eilish (D Free/Shutterstock)

It started out with an homage to KOBE BRYANT and ended in triumph for 18-year-old BILLIE EILISH, who swept all four categories at tonight's 62nd GRAMMY AWARDS, winning SONG and RECORD OF THE YEAR for "Bad Guys," ALBUM OF THE YEAR and BEST NEW ARTIST. It marked the first time a female has ever won all four major categories and the first time since CHRISTOPHER CROSS did it in 1981.

In all, EILISH took home five awards, including Pop Vocal Album for "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go," while brother FINNEAS was awarded PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL.

In a tumultuous week that started with the ouster of RECORDING ACADEMY President/CEO DEBORAH DUGAN and ended with the tragic helicopter crash death of KOBE BRYANT, the 62nd ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS got underway in a cloud of grief and depression that overshadowed the scandal which threatened to turn the actual event into a side show. KOBE's sudden death was reminiscent of WHITNEY HOUSTON dying the night before the ceremony in 2012 just before CLIVE DAVIS' famed pre-GRAMMY party. By the time the evening was over, the RECORDING ACADEMY dust-up, which had TAYLOR SWIFT sitting out her reported surprise appearance, was practically a footnote.

LIZZO, who led the field of nominees with eight, started off the proceedings by shouting, "This is for KOBE!" before launching into an intro to "Cuz I Love You," before several full-bodied ballerinas led into a boisterous "Truth Hurts,: capped off by her patented flute solo. She later took home a GRAMMY for BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE, one of three she won overall.

ALICIA KEYS then took the stage and addressed "the crazy sadness right now literally sitting heartbroken in the house that KOBE BRYANT built," bringing out BOYZ II MEN and singing along for the stirring homage, "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday," before asking us to "celebrate the most powerful energy in the world to bring us together and heal... music." It set the tone for BLAKE SHELTON and GWEN STEFANI to stare longingly into one another's eyes, as NEIL DIAMOND and BARBARA STREISAND and countless others did on GRAMMY night for their duet, "Nobody But You."

KEYS returned solo at the piano for a riff based on "Someone You Loved" her new lyrics cutely name-checking the major nominees and subtly dealing with the scandal that rocked the RECORDING ACADEMY. "We refuse the old system... It's when good people do nothing that bad people win" with a plea for inclusion done with just the light-handed touch not to overshadow the honorees themselves.

THE JONAS BROTHERS then performed "What a Man Gotta Do" with a full-scale production number featuring dancers and a backing ensemble of horns.

TYLER, THE CREATOR made his GRAMMY stage debut with BOYZ II MEN and THE GAP BAND's CHARLIE WILSON in tow for a surreal, fire-breathing turn on "Earfquake" and "New Magic Wand," the latter accompanied by a futuristic world in which blonde-wigged TYLERs multiplied like rabbits. A definite water-cooler moment. He later took home the award for BEST RAP ALBUM for "Igor," bringing his mother on-stage to help him accept the honor.

DAN + SHAY took home the second GRAMMY of the evening for "Speechless," earning BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE.

USHER proved capable on his feet and with his falsetto on a gala PRINCE tribute joined by SHEILA E. for a medley that opened with "Little Red Corvette," segued into "When Doves Cry" (featuring a pole-dance by none other than FKA TWIGS) and a climactic "Kiss" which earned a standing ovation.

CAMILA CABELLO had the evening''s most KLEENEX-worthy moment singing "First Man" to her father, in the first row no less, over home movies of her as a baby, a conceit that worked in spite of ourselves. Two-time GRAMMY winner earlier in the day TANYA TUCKER was joined by BRANDI CARLILE for "Bring My Flowers Now" before announcing the winner of the BEST COMEDY ALBUM was no-show DAVE CHAPPELLE, while fellow nominees TREVOR NOAH, JIM GAFFIGAN and ELLEN DEGENERES sat in the audience, offering inadvertent proof the ceremony was not rigged.

ARIANA GRANDE got to finally sing "thank u, next," after last year's alleged dust-up with KEN EHRLICH, as part of a medley which started with "Imagine" followed with a full-on version of "My Favorite Things" into a full-on bedroom romp for "7 Rings" in one of the evening's highlight performances.

BILLIE EILISH, green fingernails and all, was more than ready for her close-up, going the simple route, accompanied by just her brother FINNEAS on piano for one of the evening's most moving performances, a totally telling "When the Party's Over," featuring the KEN EHRLICH touch of a very subtle gospel choir in the background.

FRIDAY night's MUSICARES honorees AEROSMITH were up next, starting with their 1993 "Livin' on the Edge," which seemed perfect for the occasion, followed by their much-ballyhooed reunion with RUN DMC for a rambunctious, on-the-edge of anarchy "Walk This Way" that had FLAVA FLAV dancing in the aisles.

The epic LIL NAS X performance of the mega-smash, "Old Town Road," featured a revolving stage that rotated into KOREAN phenoms BTS, prepubescent yodeler MASON RAMSEY, EDM star DIPLO and surprise guest, the original NAS, for a cross-cultural production suited to the song's multiglot origins.

DEMI LOVATO then returned to the GRAMMY stage for a moving rendition of her new single, "Anyone," written after her well-publicized bout with drug addiction, a wrenching, cathartic performance that featured her singing, "No one is listening to me," while everyone was at rapt attention. She received a well-deserved standing ovation.

ISSA RAE introduced the tribute to the late L.A. rapper/activist NIPSEY HUSSLE, which featured an all-out version of "HIgher," his collaboration with DJ KHALED, who was in the spotlight along with JOHN LEGEND, YG, RODDY RICCH, MEEK MILL and KIRK FRANKLIN. DJ KHALED and JOHN LEGEND later took home the televised BEST RAP/SONG PERFORMANCE for the song.

Flamenco star-turned crossover artist and BEST NEW ARTIST nominee ROSALIA, an earlier GRAMMY winner, brought some exotica -- and a challenger to BILLIE EILISH for longest fingernails -- to the stage.

ALICIA KEYS took the stage with BRITTANY HOWARD on guitar to perform her new single, "Underdog," followed by H.E.R., the latest GRAMMY favorite, who performed "Sometimes" and punctuated it with a searing, metallic guitar solo.

BONNIE RAITT was next with an acoustic performance of LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD winner JOHN PRINE's "Angel From MONTGOMERY," before introducing three-time GRAMMY winner GARY CLARK JR.'s searingly political "This Land" about anti-immigration policies.

The IN MEMORIAM segment featured TROMBONE SHORTY and the PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND acting as a NEW ORLEANS second line, which ended with the late DR. JOHN. They did misspell RIC OCASEK's name, though, even if they did include the late GARY STEWART.

Producer KEN EHRLICH's final show after 40 years at the helm was marked by a tribute to music education and his own track record with an all-star line-up of CAMILA CABELLO, CYNDI LAUPER, BEN PLATT, THE WAR AND TREATY, GARY CLARK, JR,.,dancer MISTY COPELAND and classical pianist LANG LANG performing "I Sing The Body Electric" from the "Fame" soundtrack.

For a complete list of winners, go to grammy.com.

