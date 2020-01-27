Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Post Back To #1; Dua Top 5; Weeknd Top 10; Sheeran Top 15; Halsey, Jonas Brothers Top 20

* POST MALONE retakes the #1 position with "Circles"

* DUA LIPA moves into the top 5 with "Don't Start Now," rising 7*-5* and is +1273 spins

* THE WEEKND scores another top 10 hit with "Heartless," up 12*-10* and is up 928 spins

* ED SHEERAN goes top 15 with "South Of The Border," moving 16*-15* and +561

* HALSEY enters the top 20 in her second week with "You should be sad," climbing 24*-18* and grows 1692 spins

* Also moving inside the the top 20 and up 2489 spins with a 29*-19* jump is "What A Man Gotta Do" by JONAS BROTHERS

* BROCKHAMPTON has the top debut at 35* with "SUGAR" and was +221 spins

* RODDY RICCH, REGARD, and ALLY BROOKE also debut



Rhythmic: Doja Cat New #1; Bieber, Roddy Ricch Top 10; Lil Baby, Future & Drake Top 15; Torey Lanez, Black Eyed Peas Top 20

* DOJA CAT takes over the top spot as she moves 3*-1* with "Juicy," up 644 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER goes top 10 as "Yummy" rises 11*-8* and is +277 spins

* RODDY RICCH is top 10 in his third week as "The Box" surges 17*-10* and is up 922 spins

* LIL BABY is top 15 with "Woah," up 19*-13* and +285 spins

* FUTURE & DRAKE are top 20 in their second week, up 22*-14* with "Life Is Good", and +913 spins

* BLACK EYED PEAS return to the top 20 with "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)," up 23*-20* and +271, featuring J BALVIN

* SUMMER WALKER scores a big debut at 29* with "Come Thru," featuring USHER, up 366 spins

* THE WEEKND debuts strong at 33* with "Blinding Lights," up 198 spins

* Entering at 35* is "Diamonds" by MEGAN THEE STALLION, up 361 spins

* DUA LIPA, ROD WAVE (featuring LIL DURK), and SKIP MARLEY & H.E.R. also debut

Urban: DaBaby Holds Top Spot; Summer Walker Top 3; Lil Baby, Travis Scott Top 5; Russ & BIA Top 10

* DABABY holds the top spot for a 3rd week with "Bop" and is up another 173 spins

* SUMMER WALKER enters the top 3 with "Playing Games," rising 4*-3* and is +218 spins

* LIL BABY goes top 5, climbing 7*-4* with "Woah," up 544 spins

* TRAVIS SCOTT enters the top 5 as well with "Highest In The Room," up 6*-5*

* RUSS and BIA go top 10 with "Best On Earth," up 11*-10* and is +232 spins

* RODDY RICCH surges 18*-11* with "The Box," up 1246 spins in just his third week on the chart

* FUTURE & DRAKE are top 15 in their third week, moving 19*-15* with "Life Is Good," up 833 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER hits the top 20 with "Yummy," leaping 26*-20* and is +366 spins

* ARIZONA ZERVAS has the top debut on Urban with "Roxanne" at 30* - already having charted at Top 40, Rhythmic, and Hot AC

* FLIPP DINERO enters at 34* with "How I Move," featuring LIL BABY, up 153 spins

* AFRO B and TYLA YAWEH (featuring YG) also debut

Hot AC: Maroon 5 Remain #1; Ed Sheeran Top 15; Jonas Brothers, Alicia Keys, P!nk Top 20

* MAROON 5 tops the Hot AC chart for an 9th week with "Memories"

* There were no new entries to the top 10, but two songs scored spin gains of over 300

* POST MALONE holds at #4 with "Circles" but was +359 spins

* SELENA GOMEZ leaps 10*-7* with "Lose You To Love Me," and is +311

* ED SHEERAN is top 15 at Top 40 and Hot AC as "South Of The Border" moves 17*-15* and is +394 spins

* JONAS BROTHERS are top 20 in their second week at Hot AC as well as "What A Man Gotta Do" surges 29*-17* and is +750 spins

* ALICIA KEYS leaps 27*-19* with "Underdog," up 467 spins to enter the top 20 as well

* The third new entry to the top 20 is P!NK with "Love Me Anyway," featuring CHRIS STAPLETON, up 21*-20*

* A GREAT BIG WORLD and CHRISTINA AGUILERA land the lone debut at 40* with "Fall On Me"

Active Rock: Shinedown Score Another #1; Theory Top 3; Fozzy Top 10; Ozzy Top 15; Rival Sons Top 20

* SHINEDOWN score another #1 with "Attention Attention," up 3*-1* and +60 spins

* THEORY OF A DEADMAN go top 3 with "History Of Violence," up 4*-3* and +63 spins

* FOZZY is top 10 with "Nowhere To Run," rising 11*-10* and +109 spins

* OZZY OSBOURNE is top 15 with "Straight To Hell," up 16*-15* and +79 spins

* RIVAL SONS enter the top 20 with "Shooting Stars," climbing 21*-19* and +90 spins

* PEARL JAM debut at 22* with "Dance Of The Clairvoyants" with 383 spins

* GREEN DAY score a big debut at 31* with "Oh Yeah!," up 186 spins

* MOTIONLESS IN WHITE enter at 35* with "Another Life"



Alternative: Meg Myers Hits #1 In 42nd Week; Lumineers Top 10; Neon Trees Top 15; Matt Maeson, Cage Top 20

* MEG MYERS takes over the top spot with "Running Up That Hill" in her 42nd week on the chart

* LUMINEERS enter the top 10 with "Life In The City," rising 11*-10* and are +124 spins

* NEON TREES are top 15 with "Used To Like," climbing 16*-13* and +173 spins

* MATT MAESON hits the top 20 with "Go Easy," rising 22*-17* and +92 spins

* CAGE THE ELEPHANT are top 20 in their second week, up 29*-19* with "Black Madonna," up 359 spins

* PEARL JAM have the top debut at 26* with "Dance Of The Clairvoyants" with 460 spins

* GREEN DAY also score the second highest debut here too at 28* with "Oh Yeah!," up 331 spins

* BLACK KEYS enter at 33* with "Shine A Little Light" at 275 spins

* UPSAHL and RACONTEURS also debut

Triple A: Coldplay Retains #1 Spot; Black Pumas Top 3; Maggie Rogers Top 5; Nathaniel Rateliff Top 10

* COLDPLAY retains the #1 spot with "Orphans"

* BLACK PUMAS enter the top 3, rising 5*-3* with "Colors,"

* MAGGIE ROGERS goes top 5 with "Love You For A Long Time," climbing 7*-5*

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF hits the top 10, rising 16*-10* with "And It's Still Alright" and is +102 spins

* LANA DEL REY goes top 15 with "Mariners Apartment Complex," up 17*-14* and +48 spins

* SAINT MOTEL and NOAH CYRUS go top 20

* CAGE THE ELEPHANT score a top 20 debut with "Black Madonna" at 19* and +107 spins

* BLACK KEYS and G. LOVE also score debuts

