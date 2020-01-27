-
Exclusive Mediabase Analysis From All Access
January 27, 2020 at 3:23 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:
Top 40: Post Back To #1; Dua Top 5; Weeknd Top 10; Sheeran Top 15; Halsey, Jonas Brothers Top 20
* POST MALONE retakes the #1 position with "Circles"
* DUA LIPA moves into the top 5 with "Don't Start Now," rising 7*-5* and is +1273 spins
* THE WEEKND scores another top 10 hit with "Heartless," up 12*-10* and is up 928 spins
* ED SHEERAN goes top 15 with "South Of The Border," moving 16*-15* and +561
* HALSEY enters the top 20 in her second week with "You should be sad," climbing 24*-18* and grows 1692 spins
* Also moving inside the the top 20 and up 2489 spins with a 29*-19* jump is "What A Man Gotta Do" by JONAS BROTHERS
* BROCKHAMPTON has the top debut at 35* with "SUGAR" and was +221 spins
* RODDY RICCH, REGARD, and ALLY BROOKE also debut
Rhythmic: Doja Cat New #1; Bieber, Roddy Ricch Top 10; Lil Baby, Future & Drake Top 15; Torey Lanez, Black Eyed Peas Top 20
* DOJA CAT takes over the top spot as she moves 3*-1* with "Juicy," up 644 spins
* JUSTIN BIEBER goes top 10 as "Yummy" rises 11*-8* and is +277 spins
* RODDY RICCH is top 10 in his third week as "The Box" surges 17*-10* and is up 922 spins
* LIL BABY is top 15 with "Woah," up 19*-13* and +285 spins
* FUTURE & DRAKE are top 20 in their second week, up 22*-14* with "Life Is Good", and +913 spins
* BLACK EYED PEAS return to the top 20 with "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)," up 23*-20* and +271, featuring J BALVIN
* SUMMER WALKER scores a big debut at 29* with "Come Thru," featuring USHER, up 366 spins
* THE WEEKND debuts strong at 33* with "Blinding Lights," up 198 spins
* Entering at 35* is "Diamonds" by MEGAN THEE STALLION, up 361 spins
* DUA LIPA, ROD WAVE (featuring LIL DURK), and SKIP MARLEY & H.E.R. also debut
Urban: DaBaby Holds Top Spot; Summer Walker Top 3; Lil Baby, Travis Scott Top 5; Russ & BIA Top 10
* DABABY holds the top spot for a 3rd week with "Bop" and is up another 173 spins
* SUMMER WALKER enters the top 3 with "Playing Games," rising 4*-3* and is +218 spins
* LIL BABY goes top 5, climbing 7*-4* with "Woah," up 544 spins
* TRAVIS SCOTT enters the top 5 as well with "Highest In The Room," up 6*-5*
* RUSS and BIA go top 10 with "Best On Earth," up 11*-10* and is +232 spins
* RODDY RICCH surges 18*-11* with "The Box," up 1246 spins in just his third week on the chart
* FUTURE & DRAKE are top 15 in their third week, moving 19*-15* with "Life Is Good," up 833 spins
* JUSTIN BIEBER hits the top 20 with "Yummy," leaping 26*-20* and is +366 spins
* ARIZONA ZERVAS has the top debut on Urban with "Roxanne" at 30* - already having charted at Top 40, Rhythmic, and Hot AC
* FLIPP DINERO enters at 34* with "How I Move," featuring LIL BABY, up 153 spins
* AFRO B and TYLA YAWEH (featuring YG) also debut
Hot AC: Maroon 5 Remain #1; Ed Sheeran Top 15; Jonas Brothers, Alicia Keys, P!nk Top 20
* MAROON 5 tops the Hot AC chart for an 9th week with "Memories"
* There were no new entries to the top 10, but two songs scored spin gains of over 300
* POST MALONE holds at #4 with "Circles" but was +359 spins
* SELENA GOMEZ leaps 10*-7* with "Lose You To Love Me," and is +311
* ED SHEERAN is top 15 at Top 40 and Hot AC as "South Of The Border" moves 17*-15* and is +394 spins
* JONAS BROTHERS are top 20 in their second week at Hot AC as well as "What A Man Gotta Do" surges 29*-17* and is +750 spins
* ALICIA KEYS leaps 27*-19* with "Underdog," up 467 spins to enter the top 20 as well
* The third new entry to the top 20 is P!NK with "Love Me Anyway," featuring CHRIS STAPLETON, up 21*-20*
* A GREAT BIG WORLD and CHRISTINA AGUILERA land the lone debut at 40* with "Fall On Me"
Active Rock: Shinedown Score Another #1; Theory Top 3; Fozzy Top 10; Ozzy Top 15; Rival Sons Top 20
* SHINEDOWN score another #1 with "Attention Attention," up 3*-1* and +60 spins
* THEORY OF A DEADMAN go top 3 with "History Of Violence," up 4*-3* and +63 spins
* FOZZY is top 10 with "Nowhere To Run," rising 11*-10* and +109 spins
* OZZY OSBOURNE is top 15 with "Straight To Hell," up 16*-15* and +79 spins
* RIVAL SONS enter the top 20 with "Shooting Stars," climbing 21*-19* and +90 spins
* PEARL JAM debut at 22* with "Dance Of The Clairvoyants" with 383 spins
* GREEN DAY score a big debut at 31* with "Oh Yeah!," up 186 spins
* MOTIONLESS IN WHITE enter at 35* with "Another Life"
Alternative: Meg Myers Hits #1 In 42nd Week; Lumineers Top 10; Neon Trees Top 15; Matt Maeson, Cage Top 20
* MEG MYERS takes over the top spot with "Running Up That Hill" in her 42nd week on the chart
* LUMINEERS enter the top 10 with "Life In The City," rising 11*-10* and are +124 spins
* NEON TREES are top 15 with "Used To Like," climbing 16*-13* and +173 spins
* MATT MAESON hits the top 20 with "Go Easy," rising 22*-17* and +92 spins
* CAGE THE ELEPHANT are top 20 in their second week, up 29*-19* with "Black Madonna," up 359 spins
* PEARL JAM have the top debut at 26* with "Dance Of The Clairvoyants" with 460 spins
* GREEN DAY also score the second highest debut here too at 28* with "Oh Yeah!," up 331 spins
* BLACK KEYS enter at 33* with "Shine A Little Light" at 275 spins
* UPSAHL and RACONTEURS also debut
Triple A: Coldplay Retains #1 Spot; Black Pumas Top 3; Maggie Rogers Top 5; Nathaniel Rateliff Top 10
* COLDPLAY retains the #1 spot with "Orphans"
* BLACK PUMAS enter the top 3, rising 5*-3* with "Colors,"
* MAGGIE ROGERS goes top 5 with "Love You For A Long Time," climbing 7*-5*
* NATHANIEL RATELIFF hits the top 10, rising 16*-10* with "And It's Still Alright" and is +102 spins
* LANA DEL REY goes top 15 with "Mariners Apartment Complex," up 17*-14* and +48 spins
* SAINT MOTEL and NOAH CYRUS go top 20
* CAGE THE ELEPHANT score a top 20 debut with "Black Madonna" at 19* and +107 spins
* BLACK KEYS and G. LOVE also score debuts
-