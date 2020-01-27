Sold

SOVEREIGN COMMUNICATIONS, LLC's deal to sell eight stations in the MARQUETTE, MI market, announced by the broker without a price attached, in OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/7), has finally been filed with the FCC, now split between two separate buyers.

In one deal, SOVEREIGN is selling News-Talk WDMJ-A/MARQUETTE, News-Talk WIAN-A and Country WJPD (BIG COUNTRY 92.3 WJPD)/ISHPEMING, MI, Classic Rock WIMK (93 ROCK) and News-Talk WMIQ-A (TALK 1450)/IRON MOUNTAIN, MI, and Hot AC WZNL (STAR 94.3)/NORWAY, MI to CHRISTOPHER BERNIER's AMC PARTNERS ESCANABA, LLC (ARMADA MEDIA) for $550,000.

In the other deal, SOVEREIGN is selling Classic Rock WUPK (94 ROCK)/MARQUETTE, MI and Oldies WNGE (OLDIES 99.5)/NEGAUNEE, MI to MARQUETTE RADIO, LLC for $100,000.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were PENFOLD COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (KYJC/COMMERCE, TX, reduced power from alternate site after losing licensed site); CUMULUS' RADIO LICENSE HOLDING CBC, LLC (WSKO-A/SYRACUSE, reduced power after lightning strike); and PUERTO RICO PUBLIC BROADCASTING CORPORATION (WIPR-F/SAN JUAN, alternate site with reduced power after Hurricane Maria).

Requesting Silent STAs were LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING CORP. (WWIO-A/ST. MARY'S, GA, tower work); IMMACULATE HEART MEDIA, INC. (WVOI-A/MARCO ISLAND, FL, fire destroyed equipment); and NORTH COUNTY BROADCASTING CORP. (KFSD-A/ESCONDIDO, CA, financial problems, seeking buyer).

And filing for an extension of its Silent STA was MUSICA SUBLIME INC. (WIME-LP/ORLANDO, financial problems).

