iHEARTMEDIA Sports WARF-A (FOX SPORTS RADIO 1350)/AKRON-CLEVELAND has repositioned with the addition of syndicated sports betting shows and a new slogan.

The station is using the name "FOX SPORTS 1350 AM, THE GAMBLER," similar to the positioning used by sister Sports WDAS-A (FOX SPORTS THE GAMBLER)/PHILADELPHIA. The main programming change for the station is the addition of VSiN betting updates at the top of each hour and BRENT MUSBURGER's syndicated VSiN/BetR NETWORK show "MY GUYS IN THE DESERT" for 5-7p and "THE GREEN ZONE" 9p-midnight weeknights, and VSiN/BetR NETWORK's "THE LOMBARDI LINE," hosted by former BROWNS GM MIKE LOMBARDI, on weekends.

“THE GAMBLER is the future of sports radio,” said iHEARTMEDIA NORTH OHIO President KEITH HOTCHKISS. “We are thrilled to bring this hot new format to the market, helping Clevelanders navigate the ever-growing world of sports wagering.”

