Kobe Tribute

"I don't even know how you capture this moment."

So begins a poignant tribute to KOBE BRYANT by THE MIX GROUP following the sad news of BRYANT's death in a helicopter crash yesterday morning in CALABASAS, CA.

Offered in an original 3:11 version as well as an edited 2:14 version, the tribute cuts between several moving audio snippets of BRYANT speaking and a variety of news clips and commentary about him from across his career, including remarks by fellow LAKERS legends CHICK HEARN and MAGIC JOHNSON, until concluding in BRYANT's own words:

"Life is too short to get bogged down and be discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going. Put one foot in front of the other, smile, and just keep on rollin'."

Find both versions at themixgroup.com/heman/kobe-bryant-tribute/, and use the password "legend".

