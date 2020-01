Cowherd

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's annual rankings of sports radio shows, stations, PDs, and podcasts are back for another year, and the first list to be released is the top 20 national sports talk shows, once again led by FOX SPORTS RADIO's "THE HERD WITH COLIN COWHERD." The rankings, released now for the 2019 season, are the result of polling of sports radio executives; COWHERD's show received 20 first place votes, giving it a 53 point lead over "THE DAN PATRICK SHOW."

BSM President JASON BARRETT said, "COLIN COWHERD remains sports radio's marquee personality on the national circuit. His ability to produce appointment radio thru a blend of thought provoking, entertaining, and informative opinions, combined with top notch guests and excellent chemistry with JOY TAYLOR, have helped the show earn the respect and admiration from sports radio executives."

The Top 20:

"THE HERD WITH COLIN COWHERD," FOX SPORTS RADIO "THE DAN PATRICK SHOW," FOX SPORTS RADIO "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ," ESPN RADIO "THE JIM ROME SHOW," CBS SPORTS RADIO "THE STEPHEN A. SMITH SHOW," ESPN RADIO "OUTKICK THE COVERAGE WITH CLAY TRAVIS," FOX SPORTS RADIO "MAD DOG UNLEASHED," CHRISTOPHER "MAD DOG" RUSSO, SIRIUSXM MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO "THE PAUL FINEBAUM SHOW," ESPN RADIO "THE PAT MCAFEE SHOW," CBS SPORTS RADIO/WESTWOOD ONE "THE RICH EISEN SHOW," FOX SPORTS RADIO "GOLIC AND WINGO," ESPN RADIO "THE D.A. SHOW," DAMON AMENDOLARA, CBS SPORTS RADIO "WHAT'S WRIGHT WITH NICK WRIGHT," SIRIUSXM MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO "THE WILL CAIN SHOW," ESPN RADIO "THE DOUG GOTTLIEB SHOW," FOX SPORTS RADIO "SCHEIN ON SPORTS," ADAM SCHEIN, SIRIUSXM MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO "TIKI AND TIERNEY," TIKI BARBER and BRANDON TIERNEY, CBS SPORTS RADIO "FREDDIE AND FITZSIMMONS," FREDDIE COLEMAN and IAN FITZSIMMONS, ESPN RADIO "MORNING MEN," EVAN COHEN and MIKE BABCHIK, SIRIUSXM MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO "THE ODD COUPLE," ROB PARKER and CHRIS BROUSSARD, FOX SPORTS RADIO

The following five included NBC SPORTS RADIO's "PRO FOOTBALL TALK" with MIKE FLORIO, CBS SPORTS RADIO's "FERRALL ON THE BENCH" with SCOTT FERRALL, FOX SPORTS RADIO's "THE BEN MALLER SHOW," and ESPN RADIO's "SPAIN AND COMPANY" with SARAH SPAIN.

