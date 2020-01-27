-
Southern California Broadcasters Association Arranges 1:08 Of Silence At Noon Monday In Tribute To Kobe Bryant
January 27, 2020 at 5:59 AM (PT)
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA radio stations will air a moment of silence -- specifically, a minute and eight seconds -- in memory of KOBE BRYANT at noon (PT) TODAY (1/27).
The tribute, with the extra eight seconds representing the late NBA star's original number 8 LAKERS jersey, was arranged by the SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION, which said that the projected participation from LOS ANGELES and SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA stations is "overwhelming."
