New Voices

The PITTSBURGH PIRATES have added three former players as rotating color analysts on both TV and radio.

KEVIN YOUNG, MATT CAPPS, and MICHAEL MCKENRY will join incumbents BOB WALK and JOHN WEHNER alongside play-by-play voices GREG BROWN and JOE BLOCK. The PIRATES air on ENTERCOM Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH, with some games on sister News-Talk KDKA-A (including the first Spring Training broadcast on FEBRUARY 22nd) and AT&T SPORTSNET.

« see more Net News