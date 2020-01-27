-
State Department Taps WHO/Des Moines' Simon Conway To Host Foreign Press Briefing On Iowa Caucus Process
iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHO-A/DES MOINES and WMT-A/CEDAR RAPIDS afternoon host SIMON CONWAY has been tapped by the U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT to brief the international press on the IOWA Caucus process. CONWAY will be holding a telephone briefing TODAY (1/27), "IOWA Caucuses: What You Need to Know," available to credentialed Foreign Press Centers journalists.
CONWAY, who served in the same capacity for the 2016 caucus, said, "It's a great honor to be asked. The point is to make sure that journalists around the world understand the process and report it accurately."
