New Podcast

Science website LIVE SCIENCE has debuted its new podcast based on, and named after, its series of "LIFE'S LITTLE MYSTERIES" posts.

The series, hosted by Editor-in-Chief JEANNA BRYNER and Senior Writer MINDY WEISBERGER and distributed via AUDIOBOOM, tries to find answers for "questions about mysteries big and small" in science and technology. The debut episode addresses questions about the oceans, from why they're salty to the amount of whale pee.

