Former THE ORCHARD/SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT executive DEWAYNE BROWN has been appointed Head of A&R and Label Acquisitions for COPPERLINE MUSIC GROUP (CMG) in NASHVILLE. BROWN'S first artist signing is the DAVISSON BROTHERS BAND.

BROWN began his journey in the music industry in 1979 for CBS Records while he was a sophomore at BELMONT UNIVERSITY. Years later he found his niche under the SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT umbrella, where he worked for over 25 years in label and artist development. BROWN was instrumental in creating and developing distribution deals for multiple independent record labels, including BROKEN BOW RECORDS, BLACK RIVER RECORDS, THIRTY TIGERS and many more.

“I am extremely thankful for the many years I’ve had working for so many groundbreaking artists and record labels,” said BROWN. “I am honored to now be given the ability to focus my deep passion for finding new talent, and developing label partnerships, with the great folks at COPPERLINE MUSIC GROUP.”

“First and foremost, DEWAYNE is a record guy,” said COPPERLINE Partner RUSTY HARMON. “DEWAYNE's knowledge and experience in growing labels, distribution, and building rosters are already proving to be a game-changer for CMG. We are proud and honored to call DEWAYNE a member of our team.”

