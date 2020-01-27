Dan + Shay (Photo: Catherine Powell)

Congratulations to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WAR's DAN + SHAY, who took the #1 spot for the second consecutive week on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart with their hit, "10,000 Hours," featuring JUSTIN BIEBER.

Kudos once again to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS, VP/Radio & Streaming TOM MARTENS, and VP/Radio & Streaming, Marketing CHAD SCHULTZ; WAR Dir./National Radio & Streaming JAMES MARSH, Mgr./NORTHEAST and MIDWEST Radio & Streaming HEATHER PROPPER, Mgr./SOUTHWEST Radio & Streaming RAY VAUGHN, Mgr./SOUTHEAST Radio & Streaming TOM STARR, Mgr./WEST COAST Radio & Streaming JENNA JOHNSON and Coord./Promotion TAYLOR ARETZ. To celebrate their continued success, ALL ACCESS delivered sweet treats to the WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE office today (1/27).

« back to Net News