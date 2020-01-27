Keith Sweat

PREMIERE NETWORKS syndicated THE SWEAT HOTEL featuring KEITH SWEAT will move into the 7p-mid slot on iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WVAZ (V103)/CHICAGO.

It replaces CHRIS MICHAELS recently exited as part of the company's employment dislocation (NET NEWS 1/14).

VP/Programming DERRICK D. BROWN, said, “KEITH is one of the most creative, prolific, and emotional entertainers I’ve known. He brings these same qualities to his radio show and I’m pleased we're able to share THE SWEAT HOTEL with a wider CHICAGOLAND audience.”

The show previously aired on the station from mid-5a.

