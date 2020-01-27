Lady Antebellum

BMLG RECORDS' LADY ANTEBELLUM will guest host the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout FEBRUARY. Beginning on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3rd and continuing through the 28th the band can be heard sharing personal stories and the latest in Country music weekdays from 10a-2p PT.

"We couldn’t be more excited than to partner with Country superstars LADY ANTEBELLUM for our guest hosting show in FEBRUARY,” said GO COUNTRY 105 Station Mgr. MICHAEL LEVINE. “They are such talented musicians and have a huge following in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.”

Fans can listen to the show on www.GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, as well as over the air locally.

The band's most recent single, “What If I Never Get Over You” hit the top of the MEDIABASE Country singles chart in JANUARY.

