THE RADIO PEOPLE/MISSISSIPPI BROADCASTERS Country WOKK (97OKK)/MERIDIAN, MS morning co-host and longtime radio personality and comedian ROBBIE RAGGS, a/k/a BOB WHITE, died FRIDAY night (1/24) in BIRMINGHAM.

WHITE, who was with 97OKK since last JULY, also voicetracked nights at GULF SOUTH COMMUNICATIONS Country WTVY (YOUR COUNTRY)/DOTHAN, AL and operated online Rock station RAGGRADIO.COM since 2010. He previously hosted at WNVZ/NORFOLK; WKZB/MERIDIAN; WLHR (HOT 107.9) and WILN/PANAMA CITY BEACH; WSLP/LAKE PLACID, NY; and WBRW/BLACKSBURG, VA and hosted on TV on satellite network THE MEN’S CHANNEL.

« see more Net News