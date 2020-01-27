Mark Hoover

SHAMROCK COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WEZX (ROCK 107)/WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON, PA has promoted Promotions Coordinator MARK HOOVER to PD and he will remain in afternoons on the station as well.

GM TERRY DEITZ said, "Throughout his career, MARK has been one of the main driving forces for the stations success in remote promotions at customers business, charitable events, fund raisers and the stations yearly Birthday Bash which always boasts a sell-out crowd. MARK has also been instrumental in mentoring communication students who are required to complete an intern program for graduations."

Besides his new PD duties, HOOVER will continue managing the promotions department and working with the sales staff to develop new features for revenue growth.

« see more Net News