The NASHVILLE-based music industry group SOCIETY OF LEADERS IN DEVELOPMENT (SOLID) has revealed its board election results. The new Executive Board includes MONUMENT RECORDS' NATHAN PYLE as President, ELICITY PUBLIC RELATIONS' AVERY KING as VP, WORKS ENTERTAINMENT's LUKE PIERCE as Treasurer and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's VICTORIA CHAITOFF as Secretary.

SOLID is celebrating 23 years of developing a community for music industry professionals through education panels, networking events, and philanthropic opportunities.

Committee Chairs for 2020 are as follows:

Ambassadorship Chair: SKYLER CLARK-HAMEL (WME)

Ambassadorship Co-Chair: SEAN FALLON (INDIAN MOON)

Communications Chair: JORDAN LIPSEY (615 STRATEGY & LEVERAGE)

Communications Co-Chair: MATT ALESE (GRAYSCALE MARKETING)

Community Outreach Chair: ELLEN LARSON (APA)

Community Outreach Co-Chair: LISA PETERSON (COLLECTIVE ARTIST MANAGEMENT)

Education Chair: AMANDA QUINTON (QUINTON DIGITAL)

Education Co-Chair: JUSTIN TOMLINSON (RCA INSPIRATION)

Music Market Chair: AMY KADISH (WIATR & ASSOCIATES)

Music Market Co-Chair: RACHEL GUTTMANN (STEPHANIE TAYLOR LAW, PLLC)

Music Market Co-Chair: DARCIE VAN ETTEN (COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS)

Social Chair: RYAN CUNNINGHAM (NSAI)

Social Co-Chair: MOLLIE JONES (PARADIGM)

In addition to this year's board election results, the SOLID Alumni Board also announced its new President and board members. CONSTELLATION MANAGEMENT's BRIAN O'NEIL will serve as President, and board members are: LIZ ROGERS of ANACRUSIS SONGS, RACHEL GLIDDEN of WMA, SAM ALEX of SAM ALEX PRODUCTIONS and COLLIN TRUDAN of RAMSEY SOLUTIONS.

