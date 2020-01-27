Show Cause Order

The FCC is indicating that its patience with ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA TRUST, the licensee of several ST. LOUIS-area AM stations, is about to run out, issuing a show cause order asking trustee DENNIS J. WATKINS why the agency should not dismiss the stations' license renewal applications for failure to prosecute.

The stations, News-Talk WQQW-A/HIGHLAND, IL; News-Talk-Oldies KZQZ-A/ST. LOUIS, MO; News-Talk-Classic Country KQQZ-A/FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL; and News-Talk KFTK-A/EAST ST. LOUIS, IL (LMA'd to ENTERCOM as a simulcast of KFTK-F), plus the construction permit for W275CS/HIGHLAND, IL, are operated by controversial host BOB ROMANIK's INSANE BROADCASTING CO. under LMAs, and the Commission has been probing whether the trust, which has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, is actually a "straw man" entity and ROMANIK's company is the actual owner in contravention of FCC law (ROMANIK is a convicted felon). The licenses were designated for hearing, and WATKINS skipped a prehearing conference on the renewals on DECEMBER 5th; the presiding judge gave him a second chance, only to receive a defective, unsigned "Notice of Appearance" with the wrong date and a claim that WATKINS would appear "pro se."

Noting that the trust had failed to completely comply with the judge's order to produce documents, Administrative Law Judge JANE HINCKLEY HALPRIN wrote, "The time has come to question whether additional government time and resources should be devoted to this matter if the party seeking renewal of its licenses doesn’t deem it sufficiently important to vigorously advance its case. While the Presiding Judge previously had considered inviting the Enforcement Bureau and Petitioner MARK KERN to file motions to dismiss, the subsequent events described herein weigh against even such an incremental additional expenditure."

ROMANIK, who calls himself "The Grim Reaper of Radio," hosts a show on KQQZ, "ON THE DARK SIDE," on which he espouses extreme right-wing politics and support for President TRUMP while making racist and homophobic comments. He ran for the ILLINOIS State House with adds attacking KERN, the ST. CLAIR COUNTY Board Chairman, with homophobic ads that prompted the ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH to call for FCC review of ROMANIK's use of the airwaves.

