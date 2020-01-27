-
iHeartPodcast Network's 'The 27 Club' Makes Its Debut
"THE 27 CLUB," an anthology on the rockers who died at the age of 27 announced last year (NET NEWS 2/20/19), iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK, has finally made its debut with an episode posting TODAY (1/27).
The first 12-episode season of the show, hosted by "DISGRACELAND"'s JAKE BRENNAN, will stories about JIMI HENDRIX, with the first episode including two other members of the "27 Club," JIM MORRISON and JANIS JOPLIN.
