Agenda

WORK X WORK's ON AIR FEST podcast festival has released more highlights of its 2020 agenda for its upcoming BROOKLYN event, with creators of several major podcasts on the roster of speakers and panelists.

The show, set for MARCH 5-8 at the WYTHE HOTEL in BROOKLYN, will include THE DAILY's MICHAEL BARBARO and THEO BALCOMB; a politics panel headlined by NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK's BRIAN LEHRER with SHAUN KING, SLATE's "POLITICAL GABFEST"'s EMILY BAZELON, and comic NEGIN FARSAD; "DOLLY PARTON'S AMERICA" producer SHIMA OLIAEE; and live editions of "THE ACTUAL STRETCH AND BOBBITO SHOW," "ON BEING WITH KRISTA TIPPETT," and "KCRW'S LOST NOTES," among others.

“ON AIR FEST brings together the most iconic and the most experimental artists and storytellers who are defining the culture of audio.” said WORK X WORK Founder/Creative Dir. SCOTT NEWMAN. “Our festival guests will be immersed in the art of storytelling and leave transformed by the creative possibilities of sound.”



“Risk taking creativity is an important part of BROOKLYN’s story and the WILLIAMSBURG waterfront has served as a home for these pursuits for some time,” said WYTHE HOTEL Owner/GM PETER LAWRENCE. “We are proud to host ON AIR FEST 2020 and a new generation of creative talent.”



Find out more at onairfest.com.

