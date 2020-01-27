CRS 2020

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) will offer a look into the results of its annual COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) research study, which focused this year on habits and preferences of Country radio listeners and compared the results to radio programmers' perceptions of audience behavior. MARK RAMSEY of MARK RAMSEY MEDIA will present the details of the study at CRS 2020 on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20th, in the LEGENDS D-G area of the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL at 10a (CT).

"Initial insights we’re excited for everyone to see will show us how Country fans define what ‘radio’ is to them today, their diversity in usage and attributes on multiple platforms they listen to, the integration of collaborations into the Country genre, [and] how listeners are spending their time with and without music," said Chairman of the CRS Research Committee CLAY HUNNICUTT of BIG MACHINE RECORDS.

