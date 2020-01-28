SoundExchange Numbers For 2019

US performance rights organization SOUNDEXCHANGE paid artists and labels $908.2 miilion last year.

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE reports the new figure was down 4.7% on the same number from 2018, when the organization delivered $952.8m to members in a record payout year.

However, the lower number last year was due to a one-time boost in 2018, which came when SOUNDEXCHANGE secured a $150m settlement agreed with SIRIUS XM, which was passed to members that year.

With this $150m settlement removed from the historical comparison, SOUNDEXCHANGE would have seen annual payouts rise 13.1%, or $105.4m, from $802.8m (2018) to $908.2m (2019).

