#Happens 2020 February 26-28, 2020 In Vegas!

#HAPPENS 2020 is happening on FEBRUARY 26-28, 2020 in LAS VEGAS at the GOLDEN NUGGET HOTEL on FREMONT STREET Downtown and the schedule will include the opening night party featuring DES ROCS and ARRESTED YOUTH on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26th at BACKSTAGE BAR & BILLIARDS.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27th will include talk and conversations in the morning, a softball game at BIG LEAGUE DREAMS Field in the afternoon with team captains AARON AXELSON and DAVE LOMBARDI featuring artist performances and Rate The Music, and Alternative and Rock showcases in the evening.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28th will include more talk and conversations in the morning followed by a Happy Hour at THE BARBERSHOP at the COSMOPOLITAN in the afternoon, and more Alternative and Rock showcases in the evening.

A complete schedule and registration is available now at www.happens.vip.

