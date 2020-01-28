AM-Drive Job Opening At KBZT/San Diego

ENTERCOM Alternative KBZT (ALT 94.9)/SAN DIEGO is looking for the best Morning Drive Show or talent…on the planet. Whether you are working in a format that isn’t you or just tired of shoveling snow in JANUARY this could be the opportunity for you. To get this position you must live, breathe and survive on every facet of Alternative music and lifestyle.

Click here for details on how to apply for this new position listed on ALL ACCESS Job Openings.

