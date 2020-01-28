TJ Martel Foundation

T.J. MARTELL FOUNDATION brought music industry leaders, celebrities, wine enthusiasts, and sommeliers together for the 12th annual LOS ANGELES Wine Dinner Auction & Celebration at the TAGLYAN Complex in HOLLYWOOD.

With this event, T.J. MARTELL FOUNDATION continued to help build awareness and raise funds for cutting-edge cancer research at some of the top hospitals across the nation, including CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL LOS ANGELES.

The evening on JANUARY 23rd, raised $635,000 (an increase of over $85,000 from last year) and began with a wine reception, followed by a seated dinner where each table was hosted by a wine captain, who served wine from their own personal cellar and paired it with a four course meal.

A live and silent auction followed, some of the auctioned items were two curated nights at THE HOUDINI ESTATE (sold for $30,000.) The Wine & White Truffle Trip to ITALY (sold for $25,000) and a 100 point case of wine (sold for $17,000.) More info can be found at www.tjmartell.org

« see more Net News