New Shows

AUDIOBOOM has announced a slate of new original podcasts for 2020.

Along with LIVE SCIENCE's "LIFE'S LITTLE MYSTERIES," the debut of which was reported YESTERDAY at ALL ACCESS (NET NEWS 1/27), the new shows include "JERSEY SHORE" personality MIKE "THE SITUATION" SORRENTINO and his wife LAUREN hosting a health and wellness show, "THE SITCH WITH MIKE AND LAUREN," debuting MARCH 3rd and "TRUTH VS. HOLLYWOOD," a look at the true stories behind movies, hosted by DAVID CHEN and JOANNA ROBINSON and launching a 12-episode first season on APRIL 14th.

“The AUDIOBOOM ORIGINALS NETWORK has become a home for great ideas, creative concepts, and thought-provoking new podcasts,” said EVP/Content BRENDAN REGAN. “We’re excited to introduce listeners to three fantastic new shows in 2020, delivered by some of the leading talent in podcasting.”

