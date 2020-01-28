Settlement

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP has reached a settlement in its defense against a breach of contract lawsuit by TRIBUNE MEDIA COMPANY over SINCLAIR's failed bid to buy TRIBUNE.

The settlement will see TRIBUNE, now part of NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, dismiss its suit in the DELAWARE Court of Chancery with prejudice, while SINCLAIR will pay $60 million to NEXSTAR and will sell FOX affiliate WDKY-TV (FOX 56)/DANVILLE-LEXINGTON, KY to NEXSTAR as well as the non-license assets of KGBT-TV/HARLINGEN, TX, which will result in the CBS affiliation moving to the DT2 channel of NBC affiliate KVEO-TV (LOCAL 23). SINCLAIR will continue operating KGBT as an independent.

