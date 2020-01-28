Angelica Vale

MERUELO MEDIA Latin Urban KLLI (CALI 93.9)/LOS ANGELES has launched their new morning show, TODO SE VALE...ANYTHING GOES. The show features recording artist and actress ANGELICA VALE and co-host EDER DIAZ.

VALE, known by fans as "LA VALE", is an award winning stage, film and TV entertainer with a recording career spanning four decades.

KLLI PD ISABEL "ISA" GONZALES commented, "ANGELICA is a true star, but more importantly, she's family to all Latinos in the US – particularly in L.A. Transferring LA VALE from middays to mornings is a natural progression, not only because she's gained momentum in that day part - this is the right move because she’s a household name with a wonderful sense of humor, has deep artist relationships, has a proven entertainer track record, and this is an unrivaled element of our winning CALI multimedia strategy.”

GONZALES added, "With an amazing team behind her in the morning, ANGELICA will be able to connect with listeners and engage with all in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA with her unique and very hilarious point of view – as the show is titled – TODO SE VALE...ANYTHING GOES!”

Joining ANGELICA VALE in mornings is co-host EDER DIÌAZ "GORRITAS”. EDER began his radio career on UNIVISION Spanish KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5)/LOS ANGELES where he produced "EL SHOW DE OMAR Y ARGELIA" and most recently was sidekick/producer for UNIVISION's syndicated "EL FREE-GUEY SHOW". EDER launched a Spanish language podcast dedicated to the LATINX LGBTQ community. EDER is also pursuing his master's at CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY NORTHRIDGE.

DIAZ commented, "I am thrilled to work alongside ANGELICA and everyone else at CALI! It is truly a great team of people that love radio.”

TODO SE VALE...ANYTHING GOES today (1/28) and airs MONDAY – SATURDAY from 6 - 10a on CALI 93.9 and www.939cali.com.

CALI 93.9's full lineup is CAROLINA "CARO" MARQUEZ in middays, DJ EDDIE ONE doing afternoons and nights are handled by JESSICA FLORES.

