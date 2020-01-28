Spreaker Integration

VOXNEST podcast hosting and distribution platform SPREAKER's latest integration is a partnership with PODCHASER to allow SPREAKER users to easily list their podcasts on the "IMDb of podcasting."

The integration gives SPREAKER and SPREAKER STUDIO users one-click direct access both on the web and via its app to PODCHASER, which lists podcasts, reviews, guest and creator credits, and other information about podcasts and lets users find and follow podcasts.

