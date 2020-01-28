-
Blake Shelton Is Most-Added For Second Week With 'Nobody But You' Featuring Gwen Stefani
January 28, 2020 at 6:56 AM (PT)
Congrats to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WMN's BLAKE SHELTON, who earned 29 MEDIABASE adds for his single featuring Pop artist GWEN STEFANI, "Nobody But You," making it the most-added record at Country radio both this week and last. The single has earned a total of 113 adds.
Continued kudos to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS, VP/Radio & Streaming TOM MARTENS, and VP/Radio & Streaming, Marketing CHAD SCHULTZ; WMN National Dir./Radio & Streaming ANNA CAGE; Radio & Streaming Regional Promotion Managers BRIDGET HERRMANN, MARK NIEDERHAUSER, LOU RAMIREZ, and JUSTIN NEWELL and WMN Coord./Radio & Streaming KATI SALVERSON. To celebrate their success, ALL ACCESS made a bagel delivery to the WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE office today (1/28).
