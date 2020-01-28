Lineup Set

iHEARTMEDIA's annual "iHEARTCOUNTRY Festival" will be held on SATURDAY, MARCH 2nd, at the FRANK ERWIN CENTER in AUSTIN, TEXAS. The lineup will feature DIERKS BENTLEY, SAM HUNT, LADY ANTEBELLUM, DUSTIN LYNCH, KELSEA BALLERINI, KANE BROWN, JON PARDI, CHASE RICE, HOT COUNTRY KNIGHTS, iHEART personality BOBBY BONES and more.

“Now in its seventh year, the iHEARTCOUNTRY Festival has undoubtedly become one of the most anticipated nights in Country music," said EVPP ROD PHILLIPS. “With an incredible roster of Country music’s most popular artists, this year’s show will once again exceed listeners' and viewers' expectations, as the event broadcasts across our iHEARTCOUNTRY stations nationwide and livestreams exclusively on LIVEXLIVE.”

The CAPITAL ONE cardholder pre-sale begins TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4th through THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6th. Tickets go on sale to the general public on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7th at 12:00p (CT).

