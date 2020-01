Morning Shows

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's annual rankings of sports radio shows, stations, PDs, and podcasts continue with the announcement of the top 20 local sports morning shows for both major market and mid-market stations for 2019. In a close race for major market (1-20) supremacy,

ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK's BOOMER ESIASON and GREGG GIANNOTTI beat out BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON's FRED TOUCHER and RICH SHERTENLIEB, reversing the 2018 order, while HUBBARD Sports WXOS (101 ESPN)/ST. LOUIS' BERNIE MIKLASZ won for the fourth straight year in the mid-market (21-100) category. The rankings are based on a vote by 47 sports radio professionals from 30 cities and 18 companies.

BSM President JASON BARRETT said, "Our voters threw their support this year behind BOOMER AND GIO, WFAN’s top notch morning show which continues to deliver strong ratings and quality entertainment. The NEW YORK CITY duo have been critically important to THE FAN’s success, and their recognition as the top Major Market morning show is proof that GREGG and BOOMER’s performance is respected and appreciated by industry professionals."

"BERNIE MIKLASZ has set the tone for sports talk in ST. LOUIS for decades, and his performance, reputation, and influence continue to make his program a daily destination on 101 ESPN," added BARRETT, a former 101 ESPN PD. "Our voters have consistently recognized his contributions to the format, and his 2019 honor reflects their confidence in his ability to make an impact."

The major market Top 20:

"BOOMER AND GIO," BOOMER ESIASON and GREGG GIANNOTTI, ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK "TOUCHER AND RICH," FRED TOUCHER and RICH SHERTENLIEB, BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON "THE SPORTS JUNKIES," JOHN "CAKES" AUVILLE, ERIC "E.B." BICKEL, JASON "LURCH" BISHOP, and JOHN-PAUL "J.P." FLAIM, ENTERCOM Sports WJFK (106.7 THE FAN)/WASHINGTON ANGELO CATALDI, ENTERCOM Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA "THE MUSERS," GEORGE DUNHAM, CRAIG MILLER, and GORDON KEITH, CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A-F (THE TICKET)/DALLAS "MULLY AND HAUGH," MIKE MULLIGAN and DAVID HAUGH, ENTERCOM Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO "MURPH AND MAC," BRIAN MURPHY and PAUL MCCAFFREY, CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO "DOUG AND WOLF," DOUG FRANZ and RON WOLFLEY, BONNEVILLE Sports KMVP (ARIZONA SPORTS 98.7)/PHOENIX "SHAN & RJ," SHAN SHARIFF and RJ CHOPPY, ENTERCOM Sports KRLD-F (105.3 THE FAN)/DALLAS "SCHLERETH AND EVANS," MARK SCHLERETH and MIKE EVANS, BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER "THE POWER TRIP," CORY COVE, CHRIS HAWKEY, and PAUL "MEATSAUCE" LAMBERT, iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN-F (KFAN 100.3)/MINNEAPOLIS "JAMIE AND STONEY," JAMIE SAMUELSEN and MIKE STONE, ENTERCOM Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT "JOE, LO & DIBS," JOE FORTENBAUGH, LORENZO NEAL, and DAN DIBLEY, ENTERCOM Sports KGMZ-A-F (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO "KEYSHAWN, LZ & TRAVIS," KEYSHAWN JOHNSON, LZ GRANDERSON, and TRAVIS RODGERS, ESPN Sports KSPN-A (ESPN LA 710AM)/LOS ANGELES "JOHN AND HUGH," JOHN FRICKE and HUGH DOUGLAS, ENTERCOM Sports WZGC (92.9 THE GAME)/ATLANTA SEAN SALISBURY, iHEARTMEDIA Sports KBME-A (SPORTS TALK 790)/HOUSTON GREG HILL, ENTERCOM Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON "THE BENCH," JOHN GRANATO and LANCE ZIERLEIN, GOW MEDIA Sports KFNC (ESPN 97.5)/HOUSTON "FARZETTA & TRA," MARC FARZETTA and TRA THOMAS, BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA "RONNIE & TKRAS," RONNIE LANE and TOM KRASNIQI, iHEARTMEDIA Sports WDAE-A-W237CW/TAMPA



The mid-market Top 20:

BERNIE MIKLASZ, HUBBARD Sports WXOS (101 ESPN)/ST. LOUIS KEN CARMAN and ANTHONY LIMA, ENTERCOM Sports WKRK (92.3 THE FAN)/CLEVELAND "BIG BAD MORNING SHOW," ED NORRIS, JERRY COLEMAN, and ROB LONG, ENTERCOM Sports WJZ-F (105.7 THE FAN)/BALTIMORE "THE JOX ROUNDTABLE," LANCE TAYLOR, RYAN BROWN, and JIM DUNAWAY, CUMULUS Sports WJOX-F (JOX 94.5)/BIRMINGHAM "HOWARD AND JEREMY," HOWARD SIMON and JEREMY WHITE, ENTERCOM Sports WGR-A/BUFFALO COLIN DUNLAP and CHRIS MACK, ENTERCOM Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH "THE MORNING ANIMALS," CURTIS FITZPATRICK, CAREY MURDOCK, PHIL INZINGA, and RON "SPINOZI" BENTON, CUMULUS Sports WWLS-F (THE SPORTS ANIMAL)/OKLAHOMA CITY "THE MORNING PATROL," STEVEN ST. JOHN and NATE BUKATY, UNION Sports WHB-A/KANSAS CITY "THE WAKE UP ZONE," MARK HOWARD, BLAINE BISHOP, and KEVIN INGRAM, CUMULUS Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE "THE MAC ATTACK," CHRIS "MAC" MCLAIN and TRAVIS "T-BONE" HANCOCK, ENTERCOM Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA (THE FAN)/CHARLOTTE BOB FESCOE and JOSH KLINGLER, ENTERCOM Sports KCSP-A (610 SPORTS RADIO)/KANSAS CITY "THE DRIVE," CARMICHAEL DAVE WEIGLEIN and JASON ROSS, BONNEVILLE Sports KHTK-A/SACRAMENTO "OFF THE BENCH," JORDY CULOTTA and T-BOB HEBERT, COASTAL BROADCASTING Sports KLRZ (ESPN 100.3 FM)/NEW ORLEANS and GUARANTY BROADCASTING Sports WNXX (104.5 ESPN)/BATON ROUGE "THE DEENER SHOW," DREW DEENER, UNION Sports WHBE-A-F (ESPN LOUISVILLE)/LOUISVILLE "DJ & PK," DAVID JAMES and PATRICK KINAHAN, LARRY H. MILLER Sports KZNS-A-F (THE ZONE)/SALT LAKE CITY STEVE CZABAN, iHEARTMEDIA Sports WRNW (97.3 THE GAME)/MILWAUKEE "THE FAN MORNING SHOW WITH JEFF AND BIG JOE," JEFF RICKARD and BIG JOE STAYSNIAK, EMMIS Sports WFNI-A-W228CX-W298BB (93.5/107.5 THE FAN)/INDIANAPOLIS "CHUCK & WINKLER," CHUCK FREIMUND and BART WINKLER, ENTERCOM Sports WSSP-A-W289CB (105.7 THE FAN)/MILWAUKEE "SEVERE & BENNING," MIKE'L SEVERE and DAMON BENNING, NRG MEDIA Sports KOZN-A (1620 THE ZONE)/OMAHA "DUSTY AND CAM," DUSTY HARRAH and CAM CLEELAND, ENTERCOM Sports KFXX-A (1080 THE FAN)/PORTLAND

« see more Net News