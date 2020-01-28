Midwestern

Former FOX NEWS CHANNEL and FOX O&O WFLD-TV (FOX 32)/CHICAGO producer JOHN POTRATZ has launched a new podcast offering what he calls a "MIDWEST perspective on political divisiveness, culture and the state of the American dream." "FEATURES PODCAST" debuted on JANUARY 20th.

"We serve audiences who approach issues with open minds, look to learn more about the world around them and desire a more unified nation," said POTRATZ. "FEATURES PODCAST provides an authentic voice to bridge divides and highlight shared values of Americans across the country."

The first five episodes include a talk with IOWA farmers as the caucus looms, an interview with IOWA Sec. of Agriculture MIKE NAIG, a discussion of battles between farmers and oil executives in IOWA farm country, a look at women farmers, and an analysis of the decline of small farms.

