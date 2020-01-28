Wango Tango Time

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Mainstream KIIS (102.7 KIIS-FM)/LOS ANGELES has announced the date for the 2020 KIIS-FM WANGO TANGO, which is now set for JUNE 6th at DIGNITY HEALTH SPORTS PARK in CARSON, CA.

Also announced is one of the show's headliners, with HARRY STYLES set to perform at the annual concert event.

Tickets for the event go on sale to KIIS Club VIPs this FRIDAY (1/31).

