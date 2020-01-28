Radio veteran T-STORM currently Exec. Producer for ABC AUDIO syndicated THE DEJA VU SHOW, has put together a KOBE BRYANT Tribute.

STORM told ALL ACCESS, “KOBE’s influence has been heavy in our generation. It’s like he’s been a personal fixture in our lives. I produced this for myself to help cope with the loss and shared it with close friends. Upon hearing the audio my dude DRE BOOGS was moved to add the visuals.”

STORM's resume includes Imaging Dir. for RADIO ONE/PHILADELPHIA, Creative Services Dir. for iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO, and EMMIS/NY Creative Services Dir.

