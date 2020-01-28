(Photos: Cody Heckber)

BBR MUSIC GROUP/BMG NASHVILLE has added four new employees to its team and promoted one. Re-joining the company as Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion for STONEY CREEK RECORDS is MARY FOREST FINDLEY, who arrives from her most recent job as a Manager at RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT. She previously worked for BBR MUSIC GROUP as VP/Marketing from 2013 to 2015, when she departed to represent BOBBY BONES at RED LIGHT.

FINDLEY fills the position recently vacated by STEFANI WATERS' move to IN2UNE MUSIC/AWAL as VP/Promotion, Rhythm Formats (NET NEWS 1/8). Congratulate FINDLEY here.

Moving up from her most-recent position as Exec. Asst. to EVP JON LOBA, JENNIFER COEN will now assume the Director role in the company's newly-added Brand Partnerships department. Prior to her time at BBR, COEN worked as an Account Executive at CUMULUS and ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS. Congratulate her here.

Joining BBR MUSIC GROUP is TYLER CORRADO, who has been hired into the newly-created role of Mgr./Social Media and Fan Engagement. Prior to his new position, the MARYLAND native worked in independent artist management, development, and strategy and served as Co-Founder/Chief Business Development Officer of a NASHVILLE-based fan engagement platform. Welcome him here.

Additionally, KELSEY PEOPLES joins BBR MUSIC GROUP/BMG NASHVILLE as Office Manager. Most recently, PEOPLES worked independently for clients in NEW YORK CITY, KANSAS CITY, and NASHVILLE providing office management, HR and accounting services. Reach her here.

Filling the newly-opened role of Executive Assistant to LOBA is SARAH POWERS. The recent MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY grad has experience interning with TUNED-IN BROADCASTING Triple A WRLT (LIGHTNING 100)/NASHVILLE and LIVE ON THE GREEN’s Marketing, Promotion, and Strategic Partnership departments, as well as assisting SCOTT MCGHEE at ONE DEGREE MANAGEMENT and BROOKE SANDERS on the COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) team. Congratulate her here.

