Val Steele

BICOASTAL Top 40 KDUK PD VAL STEELE has been honored as the 2019 OREGON ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTING’s Broadcaster of the Year.

STEELE was nominated by Market Manager JEFF GAULTON, who notes “VAL has been with KDUK for 26 years. Starting as a weekend overnight air talent with zero radio experience, she has worked her way up to the top of the chain as Program Director and Operations Manager for KDUK as well as Operations Manager for US101 Country. She has long been recognized locally as one of radio’s top performers.”

