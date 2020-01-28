Six New Affiliates

CUMULUS MEDIA’s WESTWOOD ONE has added six more affiliates for the syndicated RICK AND SASHA SHOW.

The new affiliates include, WGNU (106.9/920-A)/ST. LOUIS, MO; WMXU(106.1)/COLUMBUS/STARKVILLE, MS; WKZJ (K92.7)/COLUMBUS, GA; KVMA (102.9)/SHREVEPORT, LA; WQVE (101.7)/ALBANY, GA; and WBXB (100.1)/NORFOLK DMA.

DAVIS BROADCASTING/COLUMBUS, GA VP/GM GENIECE R. GRANVILLE said, “RICK AND SASHA have been producing a consistent and well-run show from day one, and the early response has been very encouraging.

What's really impressive is that the whole team, RICK PARTY, SASHA THE DIVA, and GEORGE WILLBORN are all coming in for a market visit next month to help launch the show. Their entire operation is professional, customer friendly, and hard working. I am excited about the future of Urban AC radio."

CUMULUS MEDIA VP/Urban Programming KENNY SMOOV added, “So many exciting things are happening with THE RICK AND SASHA SHOW, including the recent addition of GEORGE WILBORN and “SMOKIN” TONY RICHARDS –along with the addition of our new affiliates, you can literally feel this show taking off.

The Urban AC format not only desperately needed something new and fresh, but it also needed a team that was willing to put in the work. The RICK AND SASHA SHOW with GEORGE WILLBORN is poised to make an impactful and long-lasting run.”

« see more Net News