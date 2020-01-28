New At Night On WAJZ

ALBANY BROADCASTING Top 40/Rhythmic WAJZ (JAMZ 96.3)/ALBANY ups staffer DREW "DOMINO" PAYNE to nights beginning FEBRUARY 3. PAYNE succeeds AYEEEDUBB, who moved up to mornings in NOVEMBER. (Net News 10/28)

WAJZ OM/PD JON REILLY commented, "DREW has been a valuable member of TEAM JAMZ for the past several years as a parttime associate, and has grown as a talent and is ready for the challenge to dominate the night show on JAMZ. DREW was born and raised in ALBANY and grew up listening to JAMZ!"

« see more Net News