Promotes Two

METAL BLADE RECORDS promotes TRACY VERA to President and HEATHER PARSONS to GM for the indie Rock label. VERA first joined METAL BLADE in 1990 as part of the retail marketing team. She worked in production, then as OM and VP/GM having most recently served as CFO/GM for the company.

PARSONS has been with METAL BLADE since 2002 and has been involved in office management, inventory management and production.

METAL BLADE has a roster that currently includes AMON AMARTH, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, KING DIAMOND, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, CANNIBAL CORPSE and others.

