Now Heard In Cedar Rapids

THE DAVE AND MAHONEY MORNING SHOW, based at flagship ENTERCOM Alternative KXTE (X107.5)/LAS VEGAS, has been added to morning drive at KZIA, INC. Sports KZIA-HD4-K298BM (THE GYM O.T.)/CEDAR RAPIDS, IA.

"We are thrilled to be taking the show to the talk/comedy/sports format, and delivering a daily talk show in morning drive for CHRIS JACKSON and the talented team in CEDAR RAPIDS on THE NEW GYM O.T.," said DAVE FARRA, Host/Exec. Producer. "We are excited to see what 2020 brings as the show builds more success stories with partner stations across the country."

KZIA VP/Programming CHRIS JACKSON added, “We’re excited to have DAVE AND MAHONEY on THE NEW GYM O.T. Plain and simple, they deliver a show that this market has been needing! With a format built around sports, talk and comedy, consider them the 'man cave' of 107.5 FM in CEDAR RAPIDS.”

The show also airs on TOWNSQUARE Alternative WQSH (ALT 103.5)/ALBANY, NY, and CUMULUS Alternative WWWX (96.9 THE FOX)/APPLETON, WI. Find out more by emailing Syndication@DaveAndMahoney.com.

« see more Net News