Eight advertising agencies owned by IPG MEDIABRANDS will be using NIELSEN Podcast Listener Buying Power data under a new subscription deal between IPG and the ratings service. IPG is the first agency company to subscribe to the service, which launched in AUGUST and includes 10 subscribing podcast companies. The agencies include UNIVERSAL MCCANN, INITIATIVE, ID MEDIA, CADREON, BRAND PROGRAMMING NETWORK, ORION, MAGNA, and HEALIX.

“IPG MEDIABRANDS is redefining how media, technology and data power our client’s marketing in today’s dynamic marketplace,” said MAGNA EVP/Audience Intelligence and Strategy BRIAN HUGHES. “We are excited about the value that this data will provide in servicing all of the agencies with the insights and intelligence paramount for the success of monetization opportunities. This is beneficial to us, and the industry as a whole, as the rapidly growing podcast industry is requiring meaningful data to make sense of listenership.”



“We are delighted to welcome IPG MEDIABRANDS as our first agency client to subscribe to NIELSEN’s Podcast Listener Buying Power Service,” said NIELSEN GLOBAL MEDIA EVP/Managing Dir. DAVID HOHMAN. “IPG MEDIABRANDS integrates speed, agility and data smarts into every aspect of their business. As they continue to keep pace with changing consumer behavior, we look forward to empowering them with insights that will propel their clients’ business forward and maximize campaign spend to its full potential.”

