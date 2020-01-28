Pay Up

The FCC has started license revocation proceedings against UNIDOS PARA CRISTOS, INC. for failure to pay regulatory fees and associated interest, costs, and penalties accumulated for Spanish Religion daytimer KIJN-A/FARWELL, TX-CLOVIS, NM.

The station has unpaid regulatory fees of $2,247.08 for Fiscal Year 2013; $2,167.76 for FY 2014; $2,145.31 for FY 2015; $1,936.24 for FY 2016; $2,059.24 for FY 2017; $1,721.68 for FY 2018 and $1,871.60 for FY 2019, and the debt has been sent to the Treasury Department for collection. An Order to Pay or to Show Cause has been issued by the Commission looking for payment or reason why the debt should be cancelled or waived.

