Live Dead

OSIRIS MEDIA has debuted a podcast dedicated to the live show releases of THE GRATEFUL DEAD.

"THIRTY-SIX FROM THE VAULT" is hosted by rock journalist and podcast host STEVEN HYDEN and writer ROB MITCHUM and debuted on JANUARY 15th, with each episode analyzing a volume of band archivist DICK LATVALA's series of 36 live show releases, "DICK's Picks." The first season will consist of 12 episodes.

« see more Net News