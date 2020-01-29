Elroy Smith & Myron Fears

BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL Urban AC KBLX (102.9)/SAN FRANCISCO and CARTER BROADCAST GROUP Urban KPRS (HOT 103 JAMZ) have a bet with each other on who will win this SUNDAY's (2/2) SUPER BOWL --THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS or THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS.

If the 49ERS lose, the KBLX MORNING DREAM TEAM featuring KIMMIE TEE, TONY SCO AND RUDY ORTIZ, have agreed to send the KPRS’s MORNING GRIND featuring SHAY & SHYNE, some of SAN FRANCISCO’s iconic sourdough bread and their world-famous seafood from FISHERMAN’S WHARF.

If the CHIEFS lose, the KBLX DREAM TEAM will get some of KANSAS CITY's famous BBQ -including BBQ sauce and pink & yellow salad dressing from a local steakhouse. In addition, the losing team will also have to wear jerseys from the winning team on a major street in their respective city for a minimum of 30 minutes.

KBLX OM/PD ElROY SMITH said, "We are preparing for a pity party for THE CHIEFS. The 49ERS fans are gearing up for a historical victory. The energy here in THE BAY AREA is at an all-time high. THE DREAM TEAM is excited to devour that famous KANSAS CITY BBQ, while watching on video KPRS’s MORNING GRIND march up 18TH AND VINE wearing 49er’s attire.

"The 49ERS have won the BIG GAME 5 times; in ‘81, ‘84, ‘88, 89 & 94. Come FEBRUARY 2nd, we will be saying that we’ve won 6 times. THE CHIEFS last won in 1970. Since MISSOURI is the “SHOW ME STATE,” on FEBRUARY 2nd, THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS will show the world what champions look like. The last time the CHIEFS won, bell-bottoms and platform shoes were in style.”

KPRS OM/PD MYRON FEARS commented, “The only pity party that ELROY SMITH is envisioning, is a new community service project for his staff to provide psychological help and relief to the people of THE BAY AREA. The 49ER NATION will be traumatized after THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS unleash the greatest beat down in SUPER BOWL history.

CHIEFS KINGDOM is amped up worldwide. THE MORNING GRIND will be enjoying a victory meal of great tasting SAN FRANCISCO seafood and sourdough bread while the KBLX DREAM TEAM will be yelling “What about those CHIEFS” and proudly marching like soldiers down MARKET STREET.”

