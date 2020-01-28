Reply

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS is in a testy exchange with the CAMPAIGN LEGAL CENTER and other advocacy groups over the NAB's appeal of political file orders issued to four TV station licensees, filing a reply to the CLC's comments opposing the NAB's Petitions for Reconsideration that contends the CLC's filing "fails to refute" its arguments that disclosure obligations for third-party ads should not attach to candidate-run ads in political campaigns.

The NAB's filing asserts that Congress wanted to treat third-party and candidate ads differently and disputes the definition of "political matter of national importance" as interpreted by both the CLC and the FCC itself, saying that the NAB's approach is a better reflection of Congress' intent because Congress "did not use the terms 'state' or 'local'" in its law and is not "overbroad" in including "thousands of state and local elections merely because they may mention issues discussed at the national, as well as state or local, level." The CLC's comments said that the NABs narrow interpretation of "political matter of national importance" would effectively eliminate all disclosure requirements, but the NAB contends that its approach only removes third-party ads specifically about state and local candidates.

The NAB also stresses the burden on broadcasters from the regulation, saying that the CLC's comments that stations don't have to air issue or state/local candidates' ads if they find the burdens of reporting too great prove instead that the rules unconstitutionally deter broadcasters from exercising their First Amendment rights.

The cases involved TEGNA NBC affiliate WCNC-TV/CHARLOTTE, SCRIPPS ABC affiliate WCPO-TV/CINCINNATI, MEREDITH Independent WPCH-TV (PEACHTREE TV)/ATLANTA, and COX MEDIA GROUP ABC affiliate WSB-TV/ATLANTA.

Read the NAB's reply here.

