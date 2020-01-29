Exiting

The SAN DIEGO READER's KEN LEIGHTON is reporting that the air staffs at TEGNA News-Talk KFMB-A and Adult Hits KFMB-F (100.7 SAN DIEGO)/SAN DIEGO have been notified that their employment will all be terminated as of FEBRUARY 7th, with their continued employment depending on whether incoming owner LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO chooses to rehire them. Moves in this vein sometimes accompany changes in ownership of businesses, with the former owner issuing termination notices and the new owner starting from scratch.

LEIGHTON lists the FM's CHRIS CANTORE, MERYL KLEMOW, CHA CHA HARLOW, ROBIN ROTH, and RICK LAWRENCE and the AM's BRENT WINTERBLE, MIKE SLATER, and MARK LARSON as having been given two weeks' notice.

Neither TEGNA nor LOCAL MEDIA has commented on what will happen to the stations once LOCAL MEDIA closes on the purchase, which is expected after FCC approval of the deal in early FEBRUARY. LEIGHTON added that it appears that five KFMB employees, four sales staffers and a commercial producer, will be retained by LOCAL MEDIA while the rest of the staff is out pending any rehiring by the new owner.

« see more Net News