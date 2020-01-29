New Signal, New Name On Feb. 3rd

On MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3rd, LAGUNA RADIO INC. Non-Comm Alternative KXRN-LP (KX 93.5)/LAGUNA BEACH, CA will officially switch frequencies to 104.7 FM and change its moniker to "KX FM." The change comes after nearly eight years of broadcasting on 93.5 FM and facing the challenges on being interfered by a LOS ANGELES station on the same frequency.

The new frequency will provide the station better coverage throughout LAGUNA BEACH, and some new areas, including the fringes of DANA POINT, CORONA DEL MAR, LAGUNA NIGUEL and ALISO VIEJO, according to Station Founder TYLER RUSSELL. KX FM on 104.7 will now also broadcast in HD, which creates a clearer signal, more reliable song information on car monitors and allows for the later addition of secondary “sub-channels.”

“This is obviously a big change for us, but it’s been a long time coming for our audience,” said RUSSELL. “From day one in 2012, we heard complaints from listeners in Top of the World, Arch Beach Heights, South Laguna and Laguna Canyon Road that they couldn’t hear us. It’s always been a good problem to have that people want to hear the station in more places, and we’re happy to have finally found a remedy.”

KX FM is live, local and non-syndicated almost all hours of the day. The station's weekday on-ai lineup is:

7-10a --“ED IN THE MORNING”

10-1p -- TYLER RUSSELL

1-5p -- ALYSSA HAYEK

Live community hosts take over on nights and weekends.

KX FM plans to revise its programming in the coming months to feature more “classic alternative” music and an even more in-depth focus on the LAGUNA community, as the only FCC-licensed radio station in the city’s history.

« see more Net News