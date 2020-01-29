Hiring In Tulsa

COX MEDIA GROUP/TULSA Market VP CATHY GUNTHER and CMG VP/Programming STEVE SMITH are on the hunt for the greatest Operations Manager in the country to lead this top-rated radio cluster in TULSA, OK.

GUNTHER added, "TULSA is one of the coolest places in the country! AC and on air experience preferred. You’ll also be the PD of KRAV (MIX 96.5) where you'll use your track record of success with a personality driven morning show to help take us to a new level."

Reach out today to CATHY GUNTHER and STEVE SMITH for this EOE post.

