Vote, Vote, Vote Until February 9th

The voting is going down the wire -- some of these categories are neck-and-neck! The votes are pouring in at a rapid rate! Time make the thousands and thousands of your reader-driven nominations, which are now the finalists, your final choices and pick the winners as voting for THE WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 INDUSTRY AWARDS is underway but it all ends FEBRUARY 9th! It's time for you to vote on the Top 5 Finalists -- the best of the best -- in each of 24 categories. Remember, WWRS 2019 winners are ineligible to win again this year!

13 DOMESTIC RADIO AWARDS -- Radio Company Of The Year, Radio Company Exec, Radio Company Sr. Programmer, Radio Company Online Exec, Station Of The Year, Station Exec, Station Programmer, Station MD, Station Air Talent, VO/Imaging, Production, Online Presence, Consultant Of The Year.

6 MUSIC AWARDS -- Label Of The Year (major), Label (indie), Label Exec (major), Label Exec (indie), Artist Of The Year (major), Artist Of The Year (indie)

Plus, you can vote in these special categories :

MUSICMASTER HUMANITARIAN AWARDS - one radio, one music

SEAN DEMERY SPIRIT OF LIFE AWARDS - one radio, one music

ALL ACCESS WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD - one award ... 24 WWRS 2020 Awards in all.

Click here to vote, now until 11:59p on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9th.

THE WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 INDUSTRY AWARDS will be handed out to the best of the best in Radio and Music during the AWARDS LUNCHEON on FRIDAY, MARCH 27th, sponsored by MUSICMASTER! Please vote in as many or as few award categories as you wish. You may change your votes by revisiting the voting page and submitting your updated choices at any time until the submission deadline of 11:59p on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9th.

Don't forget to hit the "Submit Ballot" button at the bottom of the page to make your votes count!

Make Your Plans To Attend Now

WWRS 2020 REGISTRATIONS are flying in the door! Everyone loves to save a buck and the time to do so is now and get in for just $495! If you are coming to WWRS 2020, take advantage of this great price . The WWRS 2020 REGISTRATION goes up to $545 on MARCH 14th!

Budget, plan and lock in your plans now to attend the most-anticipated yearly gathering featuring Learning, Networking and Music! What a terrific combination of reasons to attend the 10th WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT, MARCH 25, 26, 27 at CASTAWAY in BURBANK. Hundreds of your peers are registering to attend WWRS 2020 and celebrate our 10th year!.

You can register for WWRS 2020 for only $495 ... but we know that many of you have just lost your jobs, so we have a special WWRS 2020 ON THE BEACH REGISTRATION RATE of only $350 -- a savings of $145 off the current regisrtation rate.

You must act quickly as we have a limited number of WWRS 2020 ON THE BEACH REGISTRATION PASSES available and when they are gone, they are gone!

For this special WWRS 2020 ON THE BEACH REGISTRATION RATE, click here and send an email to JACQUELINE LENNON, ASAP. She will reach out and help you get your WWRS 2020 ON THE BEACH REGISTRATION RATE locked in.

For the rest of you, to make it easier to attend WWRS 2020, here is all you have to do:

Click here to Register For WWRS 2020 for only $495; 15% savings if you register 5 or more at the same time! WWRS 2020 Registration goes up to $545 on MARCH 14th.

Special Out Of Work Registration Rate Is $350:

We know that many of you have just lost your jobs, so we have a special WWRS 2020 Out Of Work Registration Rate of only $350 -- a savings of $145 off the current registation rate.

You must act quickly as we have a limited number of WWRS 2020 Out Of Work Registration Passes and when they are gone, they are gone!

For this special WWRS 2020 Out Of Work Registration Rate, email to JACQUELINE LENNON (jlennon@allaccess.com) ASAP.

Click here to chose a discount hotel room ... 5 minutes from CASTAWAY on a free shuttle or rideshare

Click here to save up to 10% on AMERICAN AIRLINES with Discount Code: 8630DE, flying into BURBANK.

Click here to save up to 10% on DELTA AIR LINES. You may also call DELTA MEETING NETWORK at 1.800.328.1111, MONDAY-FRIDAY, 7A to 7:30P (CT) and refer to Meeting Event Code NMTH4, flying into BURBANK.

Check out THE WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 AGENDA

Just part of the strong WWRS 2020 AGENDA.

Terrific Agenda With Fresh Topics, Lots Of New Speakers

Everyone at ALL ACCESS is working hard and putting the finishing touches on another terrific WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 Agenda. Again this year, it's loaded with smart people and fresh names/faces. We are thrilled about the wonderful names who are already on-board, giving of their time and knowledge to speak!

Check out THE WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 AGENDA

At WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020, we'll explore so many important topics, like:

The future of broadcast radio

Streaming music, video

Radio on demand

Podcasts

Social Media

Digital platforms

Branded iconic live music events

On-demand entertainment

Radical new ideas for success

Music Metrics & Research

Syndication

Spoken Word

Branding

Imaging, VO/Production

Great radio war stories

Hear from some of the most amazing air talent sharing their secrets

Look at the terrific lineup of Tier 1 Speakers, 91 talented professionals so far, that we've lined up for you for WWRS 2020::

Check out THE WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 AGENDA

More speakers and thought leaders will be announced, soon!

More great names are signing up daily to speak and share their knowledge with you at WWRS 2020, MARCH 25th, 26th, 27th!

Get ready for WWRS 2020! It's year number 10! A decade of WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT! If you have never attended make plans now.

Yes, WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020, brought to you by ALL ACCESS, is all set for MARCH 25th-27th at CASTAWAY in BURBANK. We thank you so much for your support allowing our terrific yearly growth. Come be a part of this annual learning and networking opportunity.

Save The Dates And Get Your Budgets Set To Attend WWRS 2020

WWRS 2020 will be held MARCH 25th-27th at CASTAWAY and is all part of CALIFORNIA ENTERTAINMENT WEEK kicking off with MUSEXPO MARCH 23rd-25th, also at CASTAWAY, from your friends at A&R WORLDWIDE.

We've gathered the best of the best from radio, music, social/digital from all over the globe for WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020. Look for even more fresh, cutting-edge sessions with great information about content, metrics, personalities, tactical and strategic planning and the latest innovations in audio, technology and facts about your audience that you must have to continue to win."

WWRS 2020 Hotel Rooms Are Starting To Get Scarce!

Registration is open, so click here! Just $495 gets you three days of must-attend sessions, networking, music, plus three cocktail parties, two lunches and so much more. Just click here to register for WWRS 2020.

Save money when flying to WWRS 2020 when you use AMERICAN AIRLINES Discount Code: 8630DE.

And, DELTA AIR LINES is pleased to offer special discounts for WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020. Please click here to book your flights. You may also call DELTA MEETING NETWORK® at 1.800.328.1111, MONDAY–FRIDAY, 7A to 7:30P (CT) and refer to Meeting Event Code NMTH4.

Your feedback and positive support for WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT insures that WWRS 2020 will once again be the audio content learning event that you cannot afford to miss.

There are three great hotels with discount pricing for you that are just five minutes from CASTAWAY by free shuttle or ride share services LYFT or UBER. Hurry, rooms are going fast.

HILTON GARDEN INN BURBANK DOWNTOWN

401 S. San Fernando Blvd

BURBANK, CA 91502

P: +1.818.531.0658

Rooms from $187 a night

Reserve a room here!

RESIDENCE INN LOS ANGELES BURBANK/DOWNTOWN

321 Ikea Way

BURBANK, CA, 91502

P: +1.818.260.8787

Rooms from $204 a night

Reserve a room here!

SPRINGHILL SUITES BURBANK DOWNTOWN

549 South San Fernando Blvd.

BURBANK, CA, 91502

P: (818) 524-2730

Rooms from $204 a night

Reserve a room here!

Voting Is Open For WWRS 2020 Industry Awards

WWRS 2020 INDUSTRY AWARD VOTING is wide open! Have you voted for the finalist, yet? Time to weigh in with who you think deserves to win a coveted WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 INDUSTRY AWARD! You make the decision on who gets one of these coveted WWRS 2020 Industry Awards! Only you can decide The Best Of The Best -- who gets your vote to win a WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 Industry Award!

And the winners will be announced at the WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 INDUSTRY AWARDS LUNCHEON at 1P on FRIDAY, MARCH 27th at CASTAWAY in BURBANK, sponsored by MUSICMASTER!

WWRS 2020 Charity Golf Tourney

WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 kicks off on MARCH 25th with a Charity Golf Tourney at DEBELLE GOLF COURSE, benefitting MUSICIANS ON CALL and RIA's RISING STARS FOUNDATION. And, KIIS/LOS ANGELES APD/MD BEATA MURPHY is this year's Chairperson. Then that's followed by a terrific welcome party at CASTAWAY, featuring three hit bands, lots of great food, wine and cocktails! Check out the WWRS 2020 Agenda, here.

Additional Details And More About The WWRS 2020 Agenda Are Coming Soon!

For more information, go to www.worldwideradiosummit.com. Questions about registration, email WWRS2020Registration@allaccess.com or JOEL DENVER.

Here is a look back at WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2019:

We'll see you at WWRS 2020.

